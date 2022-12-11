From 7am Monday, 44,173 eligible VCE students across the state received their ATAR, with 39 students receiving the highest possible rank of 99.95.
The average for this year's cohort is 70.33.
"With their year 12 studies successfully completed, students can feel proud of their achievements and look forward to an exciting future of opportunities and pathways to realise their aspirations and ambitions," said Victorian Tertiary Admissions Centre chief executive Teresa Tjia.
Most students won't have long to wait for their university offers, with VTAC releasing course offers in December for the first time since 2019. Students can change their preferences based on their ATAR until Wednesday, with most first round course offers being released on December 21.
Students were able to access their final marks from 7am on Monday, with the average ATAR for this year's cohort coming in at 70.33 - about one point above last year's average.
Eight of the top students were female and 31 were male.
Receiving their results means students can turn their minds to next steps, with VCAL graduates also receiving their final marks on Monday.
The Victorian Tertiary Admissions Centre is set to release course offers in December for the first time since 2019.
"The December offer round will provide many year 12 students with certainty about their future study journey in time for Christmas," admissions centre chief executive Teresa Tjia said.
Ms Tija encouraged students to finalise their course preferences through the admissions centre by 4pm on December 14.
Students will receive first offers from most Victorian courses on December 21, while further offers will be made in January.
This year's ATAR calculations took in almost 22,000 unique VCE subject combinations.
The most common combination was used by 316 students, who each took English, further mathematics, psychology, biology, and health and human development.
Students who want to ask questions about their VCE or ATAR results can contact the Post Results and ATAR Service.
With Australian Associated Press
