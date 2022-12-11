The Courier

Ballarat VCE students' big day, with their ATAR results released

By Cassandra Morgan
Updated December 12 2022 - 12:06pm, first published 8:30am
Ballarat Clarendon College's Zachary Hengel is one of Ballarat's highest achievers. Picture by Adam Trafford.

From 7am Monday, 44,173 eligible VCE students across the state received their ATAR, with 39 students receiving the highest possible rank of 99.95.

