The big day brings joy, tears and congratulations for more than a thousand Ballarat VCE students

By Cassandra Morgan
Updated December 12 2022 - 8:47am, first published 8:41am
From 7am Monday, 44,173 eligible VCE students across the state will receive their ATAR with 39 students receiving the highest possible rank of 99.95.

