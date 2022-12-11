TRIPLE Jumper Mackayla Culvenor and high jumper Lachlan O'Keefe are the toast of Ballarat athletics after both taking gold medals at the All Schools Track and Field championships which have wrapped up in Adelaide.
Competing on the final day of competition, Culvenor scored a gold medal in the women's 15 and under triple jump with a leap of 11.98m. The jump was her third of four in the final after she had qualified first with a leap of 12.04m.
Culvenor had to do it the hard way after Queenslander Dixie Conlon threw out the gauntlet on her very first leap, hitting 11.80m.
However, Culvenor improved throughout the event, first jumping at 11.20m, then 11.78m before her third and winning jump.
High jumper O'Keefe continued his meteoric rise up the national rankings with a dominant performance to win the Men's 18 and under event with a leap of 2.07m.
O'Keefe, who was one of three Ballarat athletes to compete at the World Youth Games in Colombia this season hit 2.07m on his first attempt with runner-up New South Wales' Brendan Mannasz failing to hit the mark at his three attempts.
O'Keefe also had three attempts at the 2.12m mark, however missed on all three jumps.
In all, Ballarat had 18 competitors at the titles with multiple medals won across the board.
Alyssa Benbow from Eureka competed in four throwing events, winnings a silver in both the Women's 16s Discus with a throw of 42.97m and the shot put with a throw of 14.19m
Ballarat Harriers runner Layla Watson picked up three medals, a silver in the Women's 18 200m in a time of 24.51 seconds, a third in the 400m in 55.62 seconds and helped the Victoria team to second in the mixed relay.
Madison Wright from Wendouree won two bronze medals, with a third in the Women's 18 100m in 12.23 second and a third in the relay.
Walker Scott Peart from Balarat YCW was third in the 5000m Men's walk in a time of 24 minutes, 17.22 seconds.
Ballarat Harrier's runner Grace Kelly also picked up two bronze medals in the Women's 17 in 12.06 seconds and was third in the relay.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.