Triple Jumper Mackayla Culvenor and high jumper Lachlan O'Keefe are the toast of Ballarat athletics after both taking gold medals at the All Schools Track and Field championships

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated December 12 2022 - 10:29am, first published 10:00am
Mackayla Culvenor

TRIPLE Jumper Mackayla Culvenor and high jumper Lachlan O'Keefe are the toast of Ballarat athletics after both taking gold medals at the All Schools Track and Field championships which have wrapped up in Adelaide.

