It is difficult to recall a time in recent history when health has been more at the forefront of public awareness than now.
Concepts such as risk, rates, and efficacy are now firmly part of public parlance.
The pandemic has shaken our sense of control over our own health.
Yet every day we make calculated decisions regarding acceptable personal risk.
Encouragingly, most of us defer to expert recommendations and established science to guide these decisions.
Most of us are decidedly health conscious, as evidenced by the fact that nearly 96 per cent of Australian adults have had two doses of COVID-19 vaccination and nearly 75 per cent have had three doses.
Despite these commendable figures, our individual health-risk appraisal can be inconsistent, and at times irrational.
It is not difficult to find someone very concerned about the small risks of something like vaccine side-effects yet oddly dismissive of the considerably starker risks of physical inactivity.
Less than half the Australian adult population is sufficiently physically active, significantly increasing their risk of diabetes, bowel cancer, breast cancer, coronary heart disease, stroke, and dementia.
As a Clinical Exercise Physiologist, my intent is not to cajole or guilt inactive individuals into activity.
Nor is it to trivialize the barriers, both physiological and psychological, to becoming physically active. Instead, I would like to remind everyone that we have at our disposal one of the safest and most effective medicines known, physical activity.
A physically active individual is likely to live a longer and healthier life, enjoying impressive risk reductions of between 20 to 45 per cent for more than 25 major chronic medical conditions.
Crucially, these remarkable risk reductions, the envy of any pharmaceutical company, have few if any negative side effects.
Patent-free, inexpensive, and universally available, physical activity positively influences almost every tissue type in the human body regardless of age, gender, or ethnicity.
The established effectiveness of physical activity and exercise has given rise to the maxim 'exercise is medicine.'
Exercise is like medicine in several regards; namely there are safe, effective doses as well as potentially unsafe high doses.
Also, just like any medication, medical clearance is warranted, particularly if you have an existing health condition.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) currently recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity or at least 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity per week.
The great news for those who find these guidelines a little imposing is that the greatest health benefits occur when inactive individuals commence any level of physical activity, regardless of intensity.
Significant risk reductions can be achieved with as little as 10-15 minutes a day.
Crucially, you can accrue this activity in almost any way you want; alone or in social groups, accumulated in structured sessions or sporadic bouts throughout the day.
During lockdown, many people were forced to replace frenetic aerobics classes and gym sessions with dusty dumbbells in the shed and an exercise bike that was destined for curb-side hard rubbish.
Fortunately, your 37 trillion cells do not have a preference. Whether you are walking the dog, Cross-Fitting or swimming, you are triggering a complex cascade of beneficial cell signals and molecular adaptations.
These adaptations will strengthen your cardiovascular system, muscles, bones, and immune system whilst simultaneously improving blood glucose and cholesterol profiles.
Many of the benefits are quite literally in our head. Physical activity is associated with enhanced mood, improvements in memory and learning as well as decreased depression and anxiety.
The advice is simple. If you are physically active, keep going. If you are not, start, but keep it simple to begin with. Get out and walk. Very gradually increase the time, then the intensity as you work towards the recommended guidelines.
It is recommended that you obtain medical clearance before commencing intense exercise. Adding some form of resistance training a few times a week has shown greater benefits than just aerobic training alone.
Starting physical activity is not always easy, but it should be simple.
Despite slick marketing, physical activity does not need to be in a gym or a class, it needn't be high intensity, competitive or expensive. In its simplest form, it can be achieved with a dog lead in one hand and a scootering child in tow.
Physical activity is not a panacea, it is but one facet of a healthy lifestyle; one that needs to be routinely administered.
The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us that we strongly value our health and some degree of control and autonomy over it. We have more long-term and far-reaching control over our health than we realize, we just need to exercise it.
Dr Warrick Chilton is a lecturer in Exercise and Sports Science and Clinical Exercise Physiology, Institute of Health and Wellbeing, Federation University Australia
