The Courier
Opinion

Walking your way to a healthy future in Ballaratone step at a time

Updated December 14 2022 - 9:37am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Even exercise as simple as walking the dog can have long-lasting health benefits. Picture by Kate Healy

It is difficult to recall a time in recent history when health has been more at the forefront of public awareness than now.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.