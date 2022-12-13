Ballarat speedster Archie Bristow wrapped up what was a break-out Victorian Country Series in a manner he is becoming all to used to, posing for a picture while holding a first-place trophy.
The Ballarat Kart Club member was acknowledged as the VCS Cadet 9 champion at the Karting Victoria Presentation awards night.
He was also recognised as the Cadet 9 Karter of the Year, a result that left Archie's father Matt incredibly proud.
"We went into the night knowing he was the Cadet 9 champion but Karter of the Year was a surprise to us all," Bristow said.
"It is awarded by all the officials, stewards and Karting Victoria itself so it is definitely a huge honour."
Archie had already clinched the Cadet 9 championship before the final race weekend, which happened to be at the Ballarat Kart Club.
It allowed the young gun to test the waters in Cadet 12.
"I was a bit nervous about putting him up a little early but the time had come," Matt Bristow said.
"He didn't really have the hunger anymore in Cadet 9. He was winning by good margins so he wasn't getting the battles."
Despite moving into a new class, Archie picked up right where he left off.
"If the weather had stayed dry the whole weekend I think he would have won it," Bristow said.
"His form over the weekend surprised me a little bit as well. I suppose he knows the track but it really wasn't that much of an advantage.
"He just somehow finds a way to make it work. He always gets the best out of the car."
Next up for Archie is tackling the Australian Karting Championships, a championship which countless people believed he had the talent to win this year.
"Archie is starting to draw a bit of attention now, we've had a few people show interest in him so we'll talk to a few people over the break and see where it takes us," Bristow said.
"Next year I think we need to take that step into AKC. It is a better class of drivers, the regulations are a lot tighter so it will definitely be a better experience for him."
