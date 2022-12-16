One of the Ballarat Cricket Association's most respected players is set to bring up two special milestones on Saturday.
Napoleons-Sebastopol club legend Daniel Scott will play his 200th First XI game for the club.
It will also be his 300th club game overall.
Scott's career with Naps-Sebas is not shy of highlights, but Saturday's match will undoubtably be special for the veteran.
"It creeps up on you pretty quickly and it is not something you necessarily focus on too much," Scott said.
"I suppose as you get a little bit older you start to appreciate these things because you know your career is getting towards the end point."
Scott's impact on the club has been larger than cricket, reviving the club from falling away when he took on roles as president and secretary.
He said it has been a "humbling experience" being an on-field leader at the club as well as taking on administrative roles off-field.
"I think you don't really appreciate how much time and effort goes into running a grassroots sporting club until you actually get involved in it."
"When you start playing seniors as an 18-year-old you just rock up and play but you don't pay much attention as to what goes into it all."
The captain has also been a big advocate for normalising conversations around mental health.
"We're trying to lead as a club to really focus on the well-being of our players both from a cricketing standpoint but also as individuals and as people," Scott said.
"The club itself was a big part in helping me out when I lost my dad four years ago so the relationships and the culture that comes with team sport is something that I hold pretty dear to my heart."
Having spent over 20 years with the club, Scott has played along countless talented individuals and with that, made countless friendships that will last a lifetime.
It was what has brought Scott the most enjoyment over his career.
"I've played with a lot of really fantastic cricketers and people. Through sport and cricket you build a lot of friendships that you'll hold onto forever," Scott said.
"I just want to help my teammates enjoy the opportunity. You have to enjoy the opportunity because before you know it the body doesn't react the way it used to."
Scott, who has fallen short in five A Grade grand finals, said he almost gave up cricket as a teenager.
"There's not one cricketing highlight that stands out, I'm pretty proud that I think I got the most out of my ability," Scott said.
"To think at one point when I was 18 I was close to giving the game away to now be ticking off 300 games for a club that has been around almost 120 years is pretty humbling."
Scott brings up his 300th club game and 200th First XI game for Naps-Sebas against Buninyong on Sunday.
