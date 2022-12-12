The Courier
VCE results show big gains in ATAR scores at Ballarat's government secondary schools

MS
By Michelle Smith
December 13 2022 - 4:30am
Woodmans Hill Secondary College principal Stephan Fields

VCE students at Ballarat's government secondary schools have made massive gains in VCE achievements as changes in school culture and big investment in school facilities begin to show in results.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

