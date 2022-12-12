VCE students at Ballarat's government secondary schools have made massive gains in VCE achievements as changes in school culture and big investment in school facilities begin to show in results.
At several schools the top ATAR this year was the highest ever, or the highest in many years, and the marks of the entire cohort were higher than previous years despite the class of 2022 having to battle through remote learning, lockdowns and uncertainty throughout their final years.
At Woodmans Hill Secondary College, principal Stephan Fields was beyond proud of his year 12 students with 48 per cent of students recording an ATAR above 80, in the top 20 per cent of the state, and dux Orlando Dabner scoring 97.65.
Eleven per cent of study scores were 40 or above, compared to just two scores above 40 last year.
"That's a massive turnaround in the four years the school has been in existence and it tells you the strength of the teaching and the support, the level of care that's gone in to looking after these students," he said.
"It also show you the power and effectiveness of state education. You can send your child to their local school and get results that are as good if not better than fee-paying schools."
Mr Fields said the achievements of the VCE students, and the school's VCAL students, meant they could follow their dreams.
"We ask our students to dream big, they dreamed big and now they are able to realise those dreams," he said.
At Mount Rowan Secondary College, principal Seona Murnane has long argued that levelling the playing field for her students, and all, with modern facilities and changing the school culture would reap benefits, and it has.
We ask our students to dream big, they dreamed big and now they are able to realise those dreams- Stephan Fields
"From people in office, through to teachers, right through to building design making our new classrooms engaging and workable, it's changing everything on every level physically and emotionally," she said.
"We've got more students with study scores above 40 than we have had in the past, and it's our highest ATAR (Frances Pino with 95.9) for many years.
"What's really pleasing is that all the cohort has moved up in terms of the spread of study scores, they are all a lot higher than they have been in the past and they are all going in the right direction."
Ms Murnane thanks students and staff for the turnaround in school culture.
"This is what we've aimed for," she said.
This year the school created a 40+ club where students could opt in to extra tutorial sessions once a week to help with their studies.
"It's stuff like that that gets great results and it's all paying off."
Phoenix P-12 Community College senior years assistant principal Grant Luscombe said results had improved in all areas and he "couldn't be prouder" of their achievements.
"Coming back into full time school out of COVID, the students this year ... really came together and worked as a team," he said.
"We had a large cohort of students doing VCE and have gone exceptionally well and have really outperformed this year."
IN OTHER NEWS
Ballarat High School year 11-12 assistant principal Sharon Eppingstall said four students achieved ATARs in the 90s, and 20 in the 80s.
"We are working towards and end goal of a mean study score higher than 30 and we are on track for that in the future," she said.
Mount Clear College principal Lynita Taylor said she expected a dip in overall scores because of COVID but the class of 2022 had shown resilience to achieve a high level of results.
"We were very happy with the scores. We've got quite a number above 70 which is the best we have had for years ... and we are quite happy where they will get to for their future," she said.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.