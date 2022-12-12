The Courier
Fifa World Cup

Ballarat looks to have missed out on hosting a team for the women's World Cup next year after all but two Australian venues for training camps were confirmed by FIFA.

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated December 12 2022 - 2:56pm, first published 2:30pm
Ballarat has missed out on the first round for hosting a Women's World Cup team camp but hope still remains with two venues to be decided.

BALLARAT looks to have missed out on hosting a team for the women's World Cup next year after Australian venues for training camps were confirmed by FIFA on Monday.

