BALLARAT looks to have missed out on hosting a team for the women's World Cup next year after Australian venues for training camps were confirmed by FIFA on Monday.
However, hope still remains that a team could be based in this city with two Australian camps still to be confirmed.
FIFA has confirmed the venues for 29 Team Base Camps across Australia and New Zealand. Of these, 14 are in Australia and 15 are in New Zealand.
Victoria has been confirmed as hosting Canada in Doncaster, Jamaica in Preston and Morocco in Wyndham.
However the two Australian bases yet to be confirmed are being reserved for Group B and C play-off winners. That play-off event will be held in New Zealand from February 17-23.
The play-offs will see 10 teams, two from Asia, two from Africa, two from North and Central America and the Caribbean, two from South America one from Europe and once from Oceania battle it out for the final three places in the field of 32.
Earlier this month, Ballarat mayor Des Hudson told The Courier he was hopeful Ballarat could host one of the countries for next year's sporting extravaganza.
"We are doing everything we can at the moment to attract a team to be based in Ballarat for a training camp," he said.
"We have complied with FIFA inspections to showcase the Ballarat Regional Soccer Facility, not only the turf pitch but our synthetics," he said.
Ahead of the 2015 Asian Cup, Ballarat hosted Bahrain for a week-long training camp and a friendly against Jordan.
"We have hosted Bahrain, we have hosted the Matildas v New Zealand (in 2016) so we can absolutely host an international soccer team here for training and we would love to do so," Cr Hudson said.
He said FIFA was "keeping their cards close to their chest" as they inspect all grounds that could potentially be used as training camps ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup which runs from July 20 to August 20.
