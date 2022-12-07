The "Baroque Gems for Advent" concert at the Ballarat Central Uniting Church last Saturday exceeded expectations, with a strong program delivered with tremendous skill and energy. The Melbourne Bach Chamber Choir and Melbourne Bach Orchestra, precisely conducted by Rick Prakhoff, performed two cantatas and a motet of JS Bach, intelligently separated by the various movements from Bach's first Orchestral Suite. The structure of the program created a satisfying narrative.
The cantata "Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland" featured a refined balance of vocal and instrumental sound, with the baroque oboes in particular supporting and blending with the choir. Tenor Timothy Reynolds was impressive in the first aria, with excellent control of the melisma section and clarity overall. The duet with soprano Jacqueline Porter and alto Anushka Tiwari had a natural balance while baritone Simon Meadows projected strength in his heroic aria.
The motet "Der Geist Hilft unser schwachleit auf" highlighted the blend of choir and orchestra. The use of period instruments at baroque pitch may not necessarily recreate the sound heard by Bach but the texture is clearly different to a modern reading, especially when employing the natural horn and oboe da caccia.
The cantata "Wachaut auf, ruft uns die Stimme", probably the best-known of Bach's cantatas, maintained the quality and balance of the concert while taking it onto a larger scale. The soprano/bass duet arias were outstanding while the middle tenor chorale, for all its familiarity, still sounded fresh. The control and balance of the complete concert gave it authenticity and enjoyment.
