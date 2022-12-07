The cantata "Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland" featured a refined balance of vocal and instrumental sound, with the baroque oboes in particular supporting and blending with the choir. Tenor Timothy Reynolds was impressive in the first aria, with excellent control of the melisma section and clarity overall. The duet with soprano Jacqueline Porter and alto Anushka Tiwari had a natural balance while baritone Simon Meadows projected strength in his heroic aria.