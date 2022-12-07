The Courier
Review

Bach cantatas headline Melbourne Bach Chamber Choir performance

By Bronislaw Sozanski
Updated December 12 2022 - 5:05pm, first published December 7 2022 - 2:27pm
The "Baroque Gems for Advent" concert at the Ballarat Central Uniting Church last Saturday exceeded expectations, with a strong program delivered with tremendous skill and energy. The Melbourne Bach Chamber Choir and Melbourne Bach Orchestra, precisely conducted by Rick Prakhoff, performed two cantatas and a motet of JS Bach, intelligently separated by the various movements from Bach's first Orchestral Suite. The structure of the program created a satisfying narrative.

