Coroner's court investigates 17-year-old's tragic CBD death

The Coroner's Court has begun hearings into the tragic death of a 17-year-old girl who died shortly after being released from care at Ballarat Base Hospital's emergency department.
Proceedings began on Tuesday, with a directions hearing under Coroner Katherine Lorenz looking at a summary of events as understood by the court.
The court was told on Friday, November 11, 2022, at around 9.30pm, the girl left home after an argument with her mother and was reported missing to police soon after.
After leaving the house, the girl called crisis support service Lifeline and reported feeling suicidal.
Lifeline reported the interaction to police, who located the girl at Wendouree Train Station by tracking her phone's location.
Police took the girl into custody under the provisions of the mental health act, transported her to Ballarat Base Hospital's emergency department, and the officers were then relieved by a doctor on site at around 11.45pm.
The girl left the hospital around midnight, and soon after called triple-zero to warn them she would take her own life.
Police began searching for the girl, who was eventually found at 1.44am unconscious in a car park off Drummond Street.
Emergency services were unable to revive her, and she was pronounced dead at 2.20am.
A post mortem autopsy conducted at the Victorian Institute of Forensic Medicine on November 14 determined her cause of death to be compression of the neck.
Coroner Lorenz said the death was "very distressing", in light of the girl's more than 4,500 page medical history provided to the Coroner by Grampians Health.
She said she was unable to make any meaningful determinations from the records at the time of hearing, as her office had only received the documents on Friday, December 9, and much of the records were not in chronological order.
However, Coroner Lorenz said the documents had shown earlier relevant admissions by the girl to both Ballarat Base Hospital and the Royal Children's Hospital in the months prior to her death.
The Coroner said she was interested in looking at the interaction between hospital staff and police on the night, and whose care the girl would have been released into when she left the emergency department.
A request was made to Victoria Police and the Deputy Director of Grampians Health's emergency department for statements about the event which occurred on the night in question.
At the time of the hearing, Grampians Health had not provided a statement.
"It seems to me on reading that (Victoria Police) statement, Grampians Health may need to address what the interaction was with Victoria Police on the night of that presentation," Coroner Lorenz said.
The Coroner said the case could likely go to the inquest stage, and moved to fix a date in January for Grampians Health and the police to provide relevant materials.
The materials in question include the excerpt of the girl's medical records pertaining to the night of November 11, a statement from Grampians Health about the night of the emergency presentation, and a timeline of the girl's medical presentations in the lead-up to her death.
The court will return in January.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
