Community members are urging local representatives to stand up for their town and help protect them against future natural disasters.
Pyrenees Shire councillors will discuss a petition about Lexton Flood Mitigation at Tuesday night's meeting.
Residents from Lexton created the petition asking the relevant authorities to investigate the flood areas and ways to reduce the effect of rising rivers.
They said the conditions of surrounding creeks had deteriorated with "dense vegetation growth, silt build up and timber inundating the water ways".
The petition received 68 signatures and was sent to the council, the North Central Catchment Management Authority and a number of state parliament bodies.
"We request a town meeting and inspection with representatives ... to commence the process of cleaning up our creek and waterways," the petition said.
READ MORE:
The council agenda identified they were in charge of undertaking flood studies and "associated mitigation investigations".
A preliminary study was last completed in 2018 and identified properties that could be impacted in a one-in-100-year event.
The documents said the October and November floods "aligned very closely" with this study.
Different sizes of floods or actions that can be taken are not a part of a preliminary study and were not included.
A full study would help address the concerns the petition raised and would assist in identifying ways to reduce flood impacts.
While the water authority and the State Emergency Service would need to partner with council for the study to be undertaken, council would need to pay.
IN THE NEWS
According to the council agenda this kind of study could cost between $100,000 and $300,000.
While partial funding could come from the National Disaster Recovery Framework, it would still "require a high percentage of own source funding from council".
The council officers have recommended a funding application for this study is prioritised.
Another report will be prepared and given to council by the June 2023 council meeting.
Councillors will also discuss community funding grants on Tuesday night and the chief executive will give an economic update. This will be the last meeting for the year.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.