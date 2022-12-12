Drug-affected driver who sped at police fronts court

A 20-year-old who told police he had been awake for seven days on drugs when police found him hiding in a roof cavity has faced court over a series of thefts.
Jay Marsden, who appeared at Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday via video link, pleaded guilty to recklessly exposing emergency workers to risk by driving, trespassing and theft, among other charges.
The court was told the recent string of offending began in June 21, 2021, when Marsden trespassed into the backyard of a Sebastopol property via an open rear gate.
Once on the property, Marsden entered a rumpus room attached to a single bay garage and began rummaging through drawers and containers.
A resident of the property found Marsden in the backyard after hearing his dogs barking. Marsden ran from the scene when confronted by the resident.
Crime scene officers examined the scene on June 26 and found fingerprints belonging to Marsden.
On August 31, 2021, while in custody at the Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre, staff members found damage to the cell walls of Marsden and a co-accused.
The damage was located in the bathroom of the cell, where Marsden and the co-accused had attempted to kick and scrape their way through the wall's plaster to reach each other.
The pair then attempted to cover the damage using vinyl and toothpaste.
Marsden's offending continued on February 22, 2022, with CCTV footage capturing Marsden using and wiping down a white Toyota RAV4 which had been stolen from a Point Cook address in a burglary on February 14.
On February 26, Marsden was photographed operating the alcohol interlock device of a stolen 2006 Holden station wagon, taken from a Sebastopol address.
The court heard the station wagon had been parked with trailer inside the house's garage, behind a Subaru Forester in the driveway, the spare keys of which had been stolen from the car two days earlier.
On the morning of February 26, the owner of the two cars found the Subaru parked in the middle of the road with the station wagon gone from the garage.
Later that morning, at 6.13am a witness saw two males, including Marsden, taking items from an Alfredton address and loading them into the station wagon, which was parked without its lights on.
Around $9000 in property was taken from the house's garage, including two computers, a Macbook and Chromebook laptop, a flatscreen television and power tools.
Marsden was later seen on CCTV footage stealing $70 of petrol from the Buninyong BP service station.
In the early hours of February 27, police spotted Marsden speeding in the stolen station wagon on Whitelaw Avenue in Delacombe, clocking 135 kilometres per hour on a speed radar, the court was told.
At 12.56pm police again observed Marsden travelling on Tait Street, Delacombe, and activated their lights.
The court heard Marsden increased his speed, crossed over the road towards the police officer's car, and sped towards them. Marsden narrowly avoided the officers, and left the scene.
The station wagon was tracked to a Delacombe address, where Marsden was found hiding in a roof space underneath insulation battens. He was seen to be affected by ice at the time.
Marsden's defence counsel applied to have the matter resolved in the Magistrates' Court, instead of escalating the offending to the County Court.
She said the offending was "opportunistic and unsophisticated", and lacked aggravating factors such as confrontation of the home occupants.
Marsden's lawyer also argued that the public would be better served if he was given a rehabilitative sentence, as opposed to an extended prison sentence, citing concerns about institutionalization.
Marsden came to the court with a history in the youth justice system.
The move to have the matter dealt with in the Magistrates' Court was opposed by the police prosecutor, but granted by Magistrate Letizia Torres.
Ms Torres adjourned the matter until January 13, 2023, for sentencing.
