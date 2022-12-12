The Courier
Court

Man who sped at police in Delacombe faces Ballarat court

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
December 13 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drug-affected driver who sped at police fronts court

A 20-year-old who told police he had been awake for seven days on drugs when police found him hiding in a roof cavity has faced court over a series of thefts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.