'Very fine line': Father faces court for smacking daughter with drum stick

A Ballarat man who hit his four-year-old daughter with a drum stick to discipline her has faced court.
The man, 59, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to a single charge of assault with a weapon.
The court was told on the night of November 7, 2021, the girl was in bed and called out, angering the father who picked up a wooden drum stick, described by the girl as his "belting stick".
The man told the girl to go to bed, and hit her on the backside with stick.
The incident was reported to the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing on November 9, 2021 after it was reported to a worker at the daughter's childcare centre.
Police arrested the man later that day, who said he smacked the victim, but did not classify it as assault.
The weapon was identified as a drum stick which the man used as a backscratcher.
The man's defence lawyer said since the incident the parents had been involved in online courses with Ballarat CAFs about non-violent parenting methods.
Magistrate Hugh Radford said whilst the injuries to the daughter may not have been physically lasting, they left a mental impact on his children.
"When you were asked about these matters you said in the summary you would never leave a mark," Mr Radford said.
"That is an interesting comment, never leaving a mark in your eyes is leaving a physical mark... but you have left a mental mark on this child.
"It is a very fine line how the law intersects with how parents discipline a child. I am satisfied you have taken all of the appropriate steps to upskill your parenting."
The matter was deferred for six months, to reappear before the court in June 2023, where it would be dismissed if no subsequent offending occurred.
