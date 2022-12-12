IN DES Hudson's first mayoral term, Western Bulldogs broke a premiership drought lasting more than 50 years.
Cr Hudson quipped he hoped to be the Bulldogs' good luck charm now he was in the City of Ballarat's top job once more.
A Bulldogs' beanie, scarf, football and coffee cup has arrived at Ballarat Town Hall as a gift from Western Bulldogs to welcome Cr Hudson into his new reign that started last month.
This pre-Christmas present comes as the AFL has confirmed a further two premiership season matches for the Bulldogs at Ballarat's Mars Stadium next year - a round 10 clash against Adelaide Crows in May and round 20 fixture against Greater Western Sydney in late July.
Ballarat also hosted the Bulldogs' first regional AFLW Pride Game in October.
Cr Hudson said this partnership with the Bulldogs, first inked in September 2015 when he was mayor, was about far more than football.
"It's a fantastic partnership we have and one that I talk about with other clubs, such as Western United in soccer, from the point of view of the way the Bulldogs ensure their brand is about more than football," Cr Hudson said.
"The Sons and Daughters of the West programs, the reading program, the leadership program and other things they do, there is a great suite of programs the Bulldogs are investing in Ballarat. That's a real yardstick for other clubs wanting to play here."
Western Bulldogs are also working to confirm dates with the City of Ballarat for the club's AFL community camp, which will be part-held in Ballarat early next year.
Cr Hudson said it was great to have such a strong, continued presence in Ballarat from the Bulldogs with extra chances for young children to see elite players up close and in action.
He said the generosity of the club , even to a Carlton supporter such as himself, had been fantastic since that 2016 premiership win when the Bulldogs brought the Cup to town to celebrate with the Ballarat community months before their first premiership season match on Mars.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.