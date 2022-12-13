Sebastopol will be bolstered by the inclusion of VFL teammates Jay Dahlhaus and Jesse Clark in the Ballarat Football Netball League next year.
The Werribee duo are an important signing for the Burra, as they look to bounce back from their five-point grand final defeat to Melton.
New Burra playing co-coach Luke Kiel was delighted with the signings, having played with the pair in the Northern Territory Football League premier division.
With both Dahlhaus and Clark still committed to Werribee, Kiel said there was no expectation on how many games they might play for the Burra.
"We're just happy to have two quality players join the club," Kiel said.
"There's not many people that have come to the club and left straight away so we want to do what we can to get good people to the club knowing they are more than likely to stay around."
Kiel had incredibly high praise for Clark, who will be a welcome addition to Sebastopol's defensive stocks.
"He's not far behind Tony Lockyer. He's probably on the same trajectory as him," Kiel said.
"Clark is a pretty switched on player and he'll line up at centre-half back for us."
Clark will miss the first month of both the VFL and BFNL seasons as he recovers from an ACL injury.
Dahlhaus however, will be ready to go straight away.
"Dahlhaus is a very exciting, fast small forward," Kiel said.
"He has proven himself as a goalkicker in the VFL and they're both still a pretty good chance at getting drafted into the AFL."
The VFL-listed duo have expressed their eagerness to wear the Burra colours this season despite commitments with Werribee.
"If their bodies are holding up and they don't need a break they are definitely keen to play with us," Kiel said.
"There's a fair few byes in the VFL these days so we should hopefully see them line up for at least four or five rounds."
Dahlhaus played 14 games for Werribee in the 2022 VFL season, averaging 12.5 disposals and 1.2 goals per game.
Clark featured in three full games at Werribee before rupturing his ACL in round five against Carlton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.