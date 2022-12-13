A 16-year-old learner driver is expected to be charged with drink driving after allegedly losing control and crashing into parked cars in Delacombe.
Ballarat West police were called to Ascot Gardens Drive on Monday night after reports a car had crashed into two parked cars around 8pm.
The vehicle was captured on CCTV travelling on the wrong side of the road before smashing head-on into a parked van, which was then pushed into the front of a vehicle behind it.
It is believed the three occupants of the car, two males and a female, ran from the scene before officers caught up with the trio.
The driver, a 16-year-old Sebastopol boy, was interviewed by police and is expected to be charged on summons at a later date with drink driving, failing to have an accompanying driver and failing to return to the scene of a collision.
The Bonshaw boy was taken to hospital in a stable condition.
