Trio flee scene of Delacombe collision

By Alex Dalziel
Updated December 13 2022 - 4:39pm, first published 11:15am
A 16-year-old learner driver is expected to be charged with drink driving after allegedly losing control and crashing into parked cars in Delacombe.

