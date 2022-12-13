The Courier
Alexandrine parrot Peachy has escaped again, less than a year after he disappeared for seven months


By Michelle Smith
December 13 2022 - 6:00pm
Peachy and owner Simone Palmer after they were reunited earlier this year following his first fly-away adventure. Picture by Luke Hemer

Peachy the Alexandrine parrot has flown the coop again, less than a year after being reunited with his owner following a seven-month freedom adventure.



Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

