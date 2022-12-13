Peachy the Alexandrine parrot has flown the coop again, less than a year after being reunited with his owner following a seven-month freedom adventure.
In September 2021 Peachy escaped from his cage in Canadian and flew off, leading to dozens of sightings of the striking parrot over many months until he was eventually recaptured 115km away in the Melbourne bayside suburb of Beaumaris and reunited with his astonished owner Simone Palmer.
But last week, while Ms Palmer was packing to move house, Peachy flew away after the noise of packaging tape being rolled out on to boxes startled him.
"Because he was cooped up with lots of people moving around, I didn't want him to be bothered and freak out so I put him in his cage outside to enjoy the sunshine," Ms Palmer said.
Later on she decided to clean Peachy's cage.
"I keep forgetting that any sudden noise, especially if it's something behind him, startles him. He had obviously had enough, realised he was outside and went straight for up high heading toward Canadian Lakes and Mount Clear."
That was about 5pm on Thursday and Ms Palmer hasn't seen Peachy since.
Ms Palmer has since moved out of the home in Canadian, raising concerns that if he does fly home she won't be there. She has left details with the owner of the house, the real estate agent and neighbours.
"The stress of the move and dealing with family matters on top of the loss of our beloved Alexandrine parrot has been very difficult to handle," she said.
When he escaped last year Ms Palmer had plenty of local reports of residents who had seen Peachy around Ballarat in the early days of his escape, but despite posting details of his second disappearance on social media he has not been sighted.
Peachy moulted in recent weeks and had no tail feathers when he flew off.
Ms Palmer asked anyone who sees Peachy to video him, contact her and leave out water and sunflower seeds for him. During his first stint of freedom he was seen at homes that had bird baths and seed left out for wild birds.
Calling out his name, 'apple' and 'good boy' will get his attention and having a sunflower seed block or seeds in your hand (palm flat) may attract him closer.
Ms Palmer said Peachy had been "traumatised" by his months in the wild and was hoping a Christmas miracle would see Peachy back home.
'I'm worried because he never fully recovered from his adventure last time," she said. "He's done very well but he used to fly over to the window sill and step up on to my hand, but he's not willing to do that any more. His vocabulary has also shrunk somewhat so he uses only basic words and the rest of the time makes 'love bird' sounds.
Where he used to know around 25 words and phrases, Peachy is now only using a few including 'good boy' and 'apple'.
He also mimics the calls of birds he met in the wild, and Ms Palmer said he now answers to his name Peachy by making a call like a high pitch currawong. He has been seen to hang out with rainbow lorikeets and galahs in the past.
"He's been a lot more timid than his previous cheeky personality (since he came home) but he's been coming out of his shell the last few months," Ms Palmer said.
Alexandrine parrots are known for their stubbornness, and their intelligence. They can learn up to 150 words and phrases, live up to 40 years and are said to have the intelligence of a three-year-old.
Anyone who sees Peachy can contact Ms Palmer at Free2BMeFoundation@gmail.com
