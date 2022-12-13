The Courier
Court

Ashley Lewis gets fine after assault and threat to kill with hammer

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
December 14 2022 - 5:00am
Fine for truckie who threatened to kill with hammer

A truck driver has been fined after assaulting and threatening to kill a woman in her Ballan home.

