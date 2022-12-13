Fine for truckie who threatened to kill with hammer

A truck driver has been fined after assaulting and threatening to kill a woman in her Ballan home.
Ashley Lewis, 45, appeared via video link at the County Court in Ballarat on Tuesday to hear his sentence after pleading guilty to charges of common assault and making a threat to kill.
The charges come after two incidents, in 2015 and 2018 respectively.
Judge Sarah Dawes read from a summary of the offending, which told of an incident in July 2015 where Lewis and the woman got into an argument over dinner at a Ballan address.
The court heard Lewis, becoming agitated, pushed the woman backwards into a glass panel door, shattering the glass and leaving shards over the woman's clothing.
The woman was not injured in the attack.
In 2018, Lewis was arguing with the same woman out the front of a Ballan property, when Lewis went into a shed and picked up a hammer from a tool box.
The pair continued to argue inside the house, and while standing over the kitchen bench Lewis raised the hammer in a striking motion towards the woman, threatening to kill her.
The court was told Lewis said "I will hit you in the head and I will f****** kill you".
The woman called triple-zero, and only managed to say "help" to the operator before hanging up due to Lewis screaming at her.
Police later conducted a welfare check at the property, where Lewis waited in the loungeroom and told the woman "you called the police, get them to leave or I will kill you".
The police officers left soon after.
A victim impact statement read to the court told of how Lewis' conduct had an ongoing impact on the woman, who suffers from PTSD and flashbacks.
Reports of the offending were first made to police September 2019, with Lewis entering a plea of not guilty in 2020 to an initial expanded charge sheet.
Due to COVID-19 and discussions between legal counsel, the case had to be delayed, with a trial to commence on December 8, 2022.
However a discussion between lawyers on the morning of the trial saw Lewis plead guilty to two of the charges brought against him, assault and threatening to kill.
Judge Dawes recognised the work Lewis had put in since the offending through psychologist and men's behavioural appointments.
Since the offending, Lewis had also moved to Sydney.
Lewis was fined $2000 in total, with conviction.
