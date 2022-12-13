As the region's population continues to boom, the City of Ballarat will aim to accelerate the planning required for developments including infill as it advocates to transition parts of Ballarat to an Urban Growth Zone.
On Wednesday night, councillors are set to provide an update on their progress to liaise with the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning to restructure parts of the city's west and north west from a Northern Growth Area to an Urban Growth Zone.
This decision, which will include the suburbs of Mount Rowan and Miners Rest, is set to help support the council's Housing Framework Plan as well as the "next phases of planning".
Such a restructuring will allow the City of Ballarat to more quickly get developments from the planning to the construction stage.
"Rezoning of Ballarat's new growth areas is considered to be of state significance to facilitate urban growth [and] will bring forward economic activity associated with all facets of the land development process including planning, building and construction activity," the council agenda wrote.
On September 6, the City of Ballarat received correspondence from the Minister for Planning to prepare, adopt and approve an amendment to rezone the core area of the Northern Growth Area and to make policy changes to the Ballarat Planning Scheme.
The Minister for Planning appointed the Victorian Planning Authority to be the body to prepare the required Precinct Structure Plan, Development Contributions Plan and Planning Scheme Amendment during this time.
The minister also asked the VPA to prepare a High-Level Strategic Review of Ballarat's proposed greenfield land which will include the western and north-western growth areas together with urban renewal areas. This process also takes into consideration an extension to the proposed boundary if justified.
The City of Ballarat and all relevant stakeholders will be engaged to contribute on the HLSR by the VPA.
It is anticipated the review will be delivered by the council in March 2023.
The process to rezone these areas first began in February.
A final decision will be made at Wednesday night's meeting.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
