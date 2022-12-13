The Courier
Council

City of Ballarat pushes to rezone parts of Mount Rowan and Miners Rest to accomodate more urban growth

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated December 14 2022 - 8:22am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On Wednesday night City of Ballarat councillors are set to continue pushing to transition parts of Ballarat's west and north west to an Urban Growth Zone. Picture by Adam Trafford.

As the region's population continues to boom, the City of Ballarat will aim to accelerate the planning required for developments including infill as it advocates to transition parts of Ballarat to an Urban Growth Zone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.