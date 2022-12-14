UPDATED:
Sarah Mansfield will take the fifth seat in the Victorian Legislative Council.
Joining her is Labor's Jacinta Ermacora, Gayle Tierney and Liberals Bev McArthur and Joe McCracken.
This is one of The Greens first seat for the Western Victorian district.
Ms Mansfield is a general practitioner and councillor based in Geelong.
EARLIER:
The numbers and candidates for the Victorian Legislative Council are to be decided on Wednesday, but what remains to be seen is how well represented Ballarat will be.
Labor member and Ballarat resident Jaala Pulford, who was a member of the upper house for 16 years, retired before the November election.
Newcomer Jacinta Ermacora took Ms Pulford's place on the Western Victorian ticket. She is a former Warrnambool mayor.
The second Labor position went to incumbent Gayle Tierney who has been a part of the upper house since 2006.
She is based in Geelong and has already been named Minister for Training and Skills, Higher Education and Agriculture.
ELECTION COVERAGE:
The Victorian upper house is made up of eight districts, five of which are based in metro melbourne.
The Western District takes in Ballarat and Geelong and then stretches right out to the South Australian border.
For the Liberal party Bev McArthur was in first position on the ticket.
She was first elected in 2018 and is also from Geelong.
Liberal candidate Joe McCracken is the second pick.
He is currently on leave from his Colac Otway Shire councillor position but grew up in Ballarat.
The St. Patrick's College alumni has indicated he would like to make the move back and run his office out of Ballarat should he be elected.
An official declaration by the Victorian Electoral Commission will then be made on Wednesday evening.
IN THE NEWS:
If Mr McCracken is successful this could be the only upper house representative for the Western Region based in Ballarat.
"It is looking positive but I am taking nothing for granted," Mr McCracken said.
The fight for the fifth seat will be down to preferences.
It looks to be between Greens candidate Sarah Mansfield and Legislate Cannabis Victoria candidate Andrew Dowling.
This could potentially push out Andy Meddick from the Animal Justice Party and Stuart Grimley from Derryn Hinch's Justice Party.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
