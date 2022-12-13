This year is shaping up to be one of the deadliest on the region's roads in recent memory, as the state's road toll approaches pre-COVID levels.
New TAC data reveals the Ballarat region has seen 12 road deaths so far in 2022, or one tragedy per month.
The figures have prompted Ballarat Highway Patrol to issue a message to motorists ahead of the Christmas New Year period.
It comes as Victoria Police launch a state-wide road policing operation on Friday, called Operation Roadwise, which looks to drive down the state's mounting yearly road toll.
In 2022, the Victorian road toll has reached 236, already surpassing 2021's total of 234 and well-above the five year average of 221.
In regional Victoria, a worrying trend of increased road deaths has emerged; as of December 2022, 130 have last their lives on regional roads - almost back to a pre-COVID amount of 137 in 2019.
Ballarat Highway Patrol acting sergeant Guinther Borgelt asked all drivers over the holiday period to think before they got behind the wheel.
"The aim is obviously to make sure everyone gets through the holiday season in a safe and enjoyable manner," Sergeant Borgelt said.
"Unfortunately, the holidays bring a bit of impaired driving with drugs or alcohol. We are seeing a return of that through this summer season, but we definitely don't want to see the figures rise.
"We don't want to have anybody's Christmas ruined by a silly decision to drive after having a few drinks."
RELATED COVERAGE:
Of the 2022 road toll, the largest increase was seen across age groups, with 21 road users aged 18 to 20 dead compared with 12 at the same time in 2021.
Pedestrians have also taken up a largest proportion of road user deaths, at 44 in 2022. Motorcyclists were also over-represented in the figures, with 55 killed so far in 2022.
Operation Roadwise will see police provide highly visible enforcement on the state's major arterial roads and highways.
Almost 130,000 motorists were tested for drugs and alcohol during 2021's operation, with police anticipating the increase to a 12-day operation in 2022 from 10 days seeing even more motorist undergoing tests.
"If I could really ask people to take their time and enjoy their drive to their destination. Be patient with a lot more caravans heading out with families," Sergeant Borgelt said.
"It is the same for the return, when people come back home from a Christmas or New Year party, really consider if they are in the right condition physically.
"Whether that is being fatigued or drunk, make sure they are safe to drive home. That can be the mistake, the night before might ruin the day after."
The operation will commence at 12.01am on Friday, December 16, and conclude at 11.59pm on Tuesday, December 27.
People enforcement will continue throughout the New Year period, particularly in coastal locations and holiday hotspots.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.