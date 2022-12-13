The Courier
Police

Operation Roadwise looks to keep Ballarat motorists safe amid road toll increase

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
December 14 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Acting Sergeant Guinther Borgelt of the Ballarat Highway Patrol. Photo: Adam Trafford

This year is shaping up to be one of the deadliest on the region's roads in recent memory, as the state's road toll approaches pre-COVID levels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.