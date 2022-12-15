The Courier
Ballarat court hears of man's alleged refusal to hold drivers' licence, register vehicle

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated December 15 2022 - 12:40pm, first published 12:30pm
Man's 'fringe belief system' lands him in Ballarat court

Police say a man who was granted bail after allegedly refusing officers' directions to hand over his licence has a "belief system where the laws don't apply to him".

