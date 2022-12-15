Man's 'fringe belief system' lands him in Ballarat court

Police say a man who was granted bail after allegedly refusing officers' directions to hand over his licence has a "belief system where the laws don't apply to him".
Richard Cesal appeared in custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday on charges of refusing to state his name and address to police, driving unlicenced and unregistered, and speeding.
It comes after Cesal was allegedly pulled over by police on December 9, driving a white Mitsubishi Lancer at the intersection of Mair Street and Creswick Road.
The car was alleged to have been bearing fake registration plates, not listed to any vehicle in the VicRoads database.
Police got out of their car to speak to Cesal on Market Street, who allegedly remained in his car and started filming them on his phone.
During the interaction, police allege Cesal refused to hand over his drivers' licence or give his name and address. Cesal had also allegedly tried to hand the officers documents throughout the encounter.
A check allegedly revealed Cesal had four outstanding warrants, and his car's registration had been expired since 2016.
Cesal allegedly refused to turn off the car, with police smashing the driver's side window, pulling Cesal out of the car and arresting him.
The court also heard of multiple times in 2021 and 2022 when Cesal was pulled over by police around the Ballarat region and allegedly refused to provide his licence or identity.
Cesal's defence lawyer Danyon O'Rourke said his client did not recognise his surname, and therefore did not attend a hearing regarding the offences at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court in November 7, when called to the courtroom.
Mr O'Rourke said Cesal had "fringe belief" around the legality of VicRoads, which were amplified during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However since his incarceration, Mr O'Rourke said Cesal had understood his need to participate in the judicial process, and looked to contest the charges against him.
"Now being remanded he understands that it is not a system he can just jump in and out of. It is something he has to engage with, not his own unreality," Mr O'Rourke said.
Magistrate Ronald Saines granted Cesal bail, after considering the relevancy of his prior convictions and ability to access a car after being released.
As a condition of his bail Cesal was not allowed to drive a vehicle and will have to live at a static address.
"The question is one of risk of continuing to offend. If the car is not available it may alleviate that risk," Magistrate Saines said.
"That, in combination of the other factors I put here today, may well be enough for me to grant him bail.
"I acknowledge that this is a strong police case, and I suspect he will lose it (contest)."
