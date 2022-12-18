This Sikh community is on the lookout for a place to continue to strengthen their relationships and hope Wendouree is the spot.
A planning application the City of Ballarat outlines Ballarat Sikh Community Incorporated's plans to move into a space on 326 Grandlee Drive Wendouree.
The plan includes an office area, lunch room and toilets along with the bigger hall space.
Planning documents outline the space would be used for prayer, while the dining hall would be open to visitors.
They anticipate the busiest times at the centre will be during the day on the weekends, but specified there would not be a dedicated time for people to attend.
The Ballarat Indian community more than doubled according to the 2021 census.
Compared to the 2016 census, the number of people born in India rose from 860 to 1846.
Communities across Ballarat are continuing to search for spaces where they can connect the be together.
Ballarat Hindu Temple & Cultural Center have only recently secured a state election promise to fund building and expanding their Ross Creek Property.
Another Sikh group in Ballarat, Dhan Shri Guru Nanak Incorporated have also been on the hunt for space.
Often groups will have to travel large distances in order to pray and gather.
In the planning documents the community group said the place of worship "is always open for everyone".
"All men, women and children are treated as equal. It is a place of worship where people can meditate and develop spiritual knowledge."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires.
