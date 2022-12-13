UFS COVID-19 vaccination clinic to close

A COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic run by UFS on Dana Street will close at the end of the year.
The organisation was advised by the Commonwealth Department of Health that the contract will end on December 31, after operating since early July, 2021.
Despite the closure, vaccinations will still be available through the organisation's pharmacies including at the 24-hour pharmacy on Sturt Street.
The COVID-19 testing clinic, which operates in the same building in Dana Street, will remain open until February 28, 2023 when the contract for the testing service finishes.
PCR testing will remain available for all patients with respiratory symptoms until the end of February.
After the testing clinic closes in February, patients will be able to arrange a PCR test through their regular General Practitioner.
UFS chief executive, Matt Vagg said the organisation was proud to have provided the vaccination and testing service since the start of the pandemic.
"During this time, the clinics have performed 98,250 PCR tests, administered 67,180 vaccines and managed 600 COVID positive patients," Mr Vagg said.
"We look forward to continuing to support the community with COVID PCR testing as well as providing medical care to COVID positive patients until 28 February."
Appointments for vaccinations and testing can be made online at www.ufs.com.au/test or by phoning 03 43 11 1571.
Walk-ins are accepted between 9am to 5pm weekdays (excluding noon to 1pm) and 9am to noon on weekends.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.