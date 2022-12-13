The Courier
Covid

Ballarat's UFS COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics to close as contracts end

By The Courier
Updated December 13 2022 - 7:32pm, first published 5:30pm
UFS COVID-19 vaccination clinic to close

A COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic run by UFS on Dana Street will close at the end of the year.

Local News

