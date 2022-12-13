A NEW INCLUSIVE sport program has put qualities of tolerance and respect under the spotlight for Delacombe primary senior pupils this term.
The Grade 5/6 Cup pitted class against class in basketball, soccer and dodgeball but being top of the ladder has not been all about wins - points count for the spirit of play. This has sparked classes to analyse and discuss where they could have improved in attitude and teamwork.
Delacombe Primary School acting principal David Young said this focus was much needed amid ongoing work to adapt pupils back to the classroom after two years predominantly in home learning - and tolerance for each other and teachers had often proved a sticking point.
The program has been delivered under Sports Central's inclusive sport in schools program, which is backed by Special Olympics Australia in a bid to offer fun and engaging activities for pupils of all physical, social and emotional needs.
Each participating school adapted the program with Sports Central to best meet their pupil cohort's needs but Delacombe was the only one to take on a team-based approach.
"When the program was put to us, we were looking for ways to engage kids in team building activities in lunchtimes and afternoons," Mr Young said. "We found a lot of our kids do not play team sports and coming back from home learning lacked some of those skills. This is an opportunity to get kids focusing on those skills."
Mr Young said after the first few rounds of play, the teams emerging at the top of the ladder were not usually the best and those who were the best but not so high on the ladder had to reevaluate their sportsmanship.
He said bringing in external coaches and umpires from Sports Central also helped in providing pupils with a different voice to listen to in improving their game and finding ways to get involved, try new sports and become more inclusive in their games.
Yuille Park and Lucas primary school pupils and teachers helped shaped the inclusive programs by working alongside Committee for Ballarat Future Shapers in flagging key features for how such a program could best work in schools.
Sports Central executive officer Michael Flynn said empowering schools and pupils to inform the sessions helped to better promote engagement and fun.
The adaptive and inclusive sessions are built on the foundations of the social enterprise Play for All's resources. Weekly sessions offer a variety of fun, engaging and inclusive activities for students to participate and learn at their own pace.
For Delacombe primary, this has also helped to reinforce what it means to be part of a team.
IN OTHER NEWS
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.