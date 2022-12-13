The Courier
Sports Affairs

Delacombe Primary School takes on new inclusion in sport program

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated December 14 2022 - 11:37am, first published December 13 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Delacombe Primary School grade five pupils Mason, James, Lexi and Zahlia get involved in a game of dodgeball under mentorship of Sports Central's Sabelle McSparron and Holly Jeffrey. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A NEW INCLUSIVE sport program has put qualities of tolerance and respect under the spotlight for Delacombe primary senior pupils this term.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.