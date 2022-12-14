Ballarat Clarendon College has once again topped the state for its VCE results, proving that you don't have to be a big city school to be the best.
The school recorded a median VCE study score of 38 and 35.5 per cent of all study scores were 40 or above - the highest level in the state.
It is the second time in four years that the school has taken out the top prize, and it has consistently been one of the top 10 schools in the state every year but one for the past nine years.
School dux Zachary Hengel scored 99.0 - just shy of the highest possible VCE ATAR score of 99.5.
Among his classmates, 17 students, or 12 per cent of the group, achieved over 99; 90 students or 62 per cent of the cohort scored 90 or more; and 119 students, representing 82 per cent of year 12 students, scored an ATAR over 80.
Ballarat Clarendon College deputy principal Greg Ashman said the school was proud of the class of 2022 and their achievements despite the challenges they faced.
"What it gives our students, if they do well, is gives them options and opportunities they can choose to pursue to their heart's desire," Mr Ashman said.
"They have had a hard time. They went through year 10 and 11 during all the COVID lockdowns and the fact they managed to sustain that effort is a real testament and we are very proud of them."
Ballarat Grammar and Loreto College both achieved median study scores of 31 with 9.2 per cent of Grammar's study scores above 40 and 7.9 per cent of Loreto's.
Woodman's Hill Secondary College, St Patrick's College and Ballarat High School had median study scores of 29 with 11.4 per cent, 3.6 per cent and 5.8 per cent respectively of study scores 40 or above.
Phoenix P-12 Community College, Mount Clear College and Damascus College all had average study scores of 28 and 4.3 per cent, 2.3 per cent and 3.7 per cent of scores 40 or over.
Mount Rowan Secondary College had a median of 26 and 5.8 per cent of scores at 40 or more, and Ballarat Christian College's median study score was 25.
The other four government schools all increased their median study score by one or two points and their percentage of study scores of 40 or more by up to 10 per cent.
"That's a massive turnaround in the four years the school has been in existence and it tells you the strength of the teaching and the support, the level of care that's gone in to looking after these students," said Woodmans Hill Secondary College principal Stephan Fields.
"It also show you the power and effectiveness of state education. You can send your child to their local school and get results that are as good if not better than fee-paying schools."
