The best up-and-coming junior lacrosse players will be setting their sights on Ballarat in 2023.
Ballarat has secured the Lacrosse Australia Under-15 Boys and Girls National Tournament to be played at Morshead Park.
The week-long tournament is to be held from September 27 to October 3, 2023.
It is estimated to add more than $600,000 to the Ballarat economy.
It will be the first time the national tournament will be held in a regional city.
City of Ballarat Mayor, Cr Des Hudson, said it was a coup to land another national championship event in Ballarat.
"For Ballarat to be the first regional area to host this national event is great for the city," Cr Hudson said.
"It will be a great spectacle, but also bring an influx of visitors to Ballarat from all over Australia.
"It is also fantastic to see the Ballarat Regional Soccer Facility be used in such a way. As a Council we invested significantly in the facility and it is truly reaping its rewards."
The tournament is expected to feature 17 teams, almost 300 players, about 100 staff and bring approximately 500 visitors to Ballarat for the week.
Lacrosse Australia's Steve Campbell said Ballarat will be a special venue for the tournament.
"Ballarat holds a significant place in the Australian lacrosse history as it is the location where Lambton Mount, who is credited with beginning lacrosse in Australia, arrived in Australia in 1853," Campbell said.
"Lacrosse Australia sees this event, being hosted in Ballarat, as a great avenue to support the growth of the game in Australia and to also reconnect the sport with its deep history."
Lacrosse Victoria and the Ballarat & Goldfields Lacrosse League were instrumental in bringing the major event to Ballarat.
Lacrosse Victoria chair Jessica Hay said the Ballarat-based tournament will provide a great opportunity to promote the sport.
"Lacrosse Victoria are thrilled to be hosting the 2023 Lacrosse Australia Under-15 Boys and Girls National Tournament in Ballarat," Hay said.
"With teams travelling in from New Zealand, it is a tremendous opportunity to showcase the sport and introduce the game to regional Victoria that will host the Commonwealth Games in 2026."
Ballarat has also been invited to enlist a team at the national tournament, meaning they will go head-to-head with state representative sides as well as a New Zealand squad.
It signifies an exciting time for lacrosse in Ballarat and the Ballarat region itself.
