Magistrate jails man over central Victorian crime spree

Updated December 14 2022 - 1:10pm, first published 10:38am
Homeless man stops mid break-in for coffee

A homeless man who went on a crime spree across central Victoria - stealing, damaging and breaking into properties - has been sentenced.

