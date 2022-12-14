A central Victorian health service is celebrating the efforts of its most senior and independent clinical staff members this Nurse Practitioner Week.
Maryborough District Health Service (MDHS) is acknowledging the special role nurse practitioners play in delivering the best of care to communities in the Central Goldfields and Pyrenees regions.
MDHS Nursing and Midwifery executive director Robyn Wilson said nurse practitioners provided an essential difference in healthcare, particularly in rural areas.
"Nurse practitioners are highly qualified nurses with the expertise to diagnose and treat people with a variety of acute or chronic conditions," she said.
"They are driven by values of kindness, care, empathy and a desire to help which brings so many positive outcomes for our patients, residents and their families."
MDHS has three nurse practitioners working in the hospital, community and aged care setting, as well as an aspiring nurse practitioner who is undertaking postgraduate studies to qualify.
"Our nurse practitioners provide strong patient-focused and person-centred care," Ms Wilson said.
"They are proud of the years of nursing experience they bring to their practice area, whether that be in hospital and emergency management, women's health, aged care, drug and alcohol treatment or diabetes."
A nurse practitioner is endorsed after completing an approved masters degree and the equivalent of at least three years of practice in advanced nursing. Ongoing professional development is required each year.
They provide strong communication and links with multidisciplinary teams to effectively manage and co-ordinate care, and provide health education to clients.
"With an ageing population and high incidence of chronic health conditions in the region, the role our nurse practitioners play in connecting our community to great care is vital while helping to alleviate the pressures on the healthcare system," Ms Wilson said.
"In addition to providing high standards of care, nurse practitioners work closely with local GPs to provide ongoing treatment, monitoring and input into care plans in their area of expertise.
"This model is the way of the future as it can help support the work and reduce demands on GPs, particularly in rural areas..."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
