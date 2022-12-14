Creswick reveals its Romeril replacement

Creswick has announced Paul Borchers as its senior coach for the 2023 Central Highlands Football League season.
Borchers had been involved in Creswick's football program for the last few seasons.
He previously coached Creswick's reserves side as well as assistant coach and strength and conditioning coach for the seniors.
"I came across in 2020 and have sort of been chipping away behind the scenes since then but now it is time to take that next step," Borchers said.
"I wouldn't take it on if I wasn't excited about the potential in our playing group.
"I'm really looking forward to seeing where we can take this group."
Borchers takes over from Dean Romeril, who stepped down after one season due to coaching becoming too much of a personal commitment.
"You have to be aware of that commitment level and I spoke very closely with Dean throughout the process," Borchers said.
"I knew what commitments he had in regards to football and off the field as well so I was looking at it with a good understanding of the bigger picture and what it takes."
Borchers' promotion will force some changes at the club, with Borchers holding three different roles at Creswick last season.
"I took a main role as a strength and conditioning coach and assistant coach role last season as well as a playing role," Borchers said.
"But I will cease all that to focus in on this new senior coaching role now."
Borchers will join assistant coach Jamie Bobrowski in a new-look coaching team at the Wickers.
Bobrowski provided some assistance at the Central Highlands Football League club late in the season, but 2023 will be his first year in an official role.
