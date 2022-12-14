The Courier
Crime

16-year-old to face court over alleged stabbing on Little Bridge Street

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated December 14 2022 - 11:57am, first published 11:30am
Crime Scene Services were at the site of the alleged stabbing in a car park on Little Bridge Street. Picture supplied

A 16-year-old Ballarat boy will face court today after allegedly stabbing another teenager in a fight on Little Bridge Street.

