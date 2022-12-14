UPDATED:
The injuries sustained by a 17-year-old boy on Little Bridge Street appear to be worse than first reported.
He was flown by helicopter on Tuesday night to a Melbourne Hospital following the alleged stabbing.
A police spokesperson said he was in a critical but stable condition.
The extent of his injuries are not yet known.
EARLIER:
A 16-year-old Ballarat boy will face court today after allegedly stabbing another teenager in a fight on Little Bridge Street.
Police say there was an altercation between a group of people at a car park on the street just after 6pm on December 13.
A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital, where he remains with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The 16-year-old boy was charged with intentionally causing serious injury, recklessly causing serious injury, affray and assault with a weapon. He will face the children's court today.
