Residents can now pick up their takeaway coffees with a hint of Ballarat or Buninyong, thanks to a new initiative.
The City of Ballarat has released limited-edition coffee cups to coincide with the Road National Championships.
The council commissioned four Ballarat artists to create a design for the specialised biodegradable takeaway coffee cups.
Artists Kirrily Urquhart, Jenna Oldaker, Roselle Harrison and Jacinta Sullivan highlight features of Ballarat and Buninyong, showcasing the area as a cycling destination.
The coffee cups will be distributed across Ballarat and Buninyong coffee locations in the lead up to the cycling championships, and depending on stock, during the event.
The initiative aims to drive visitors into hospitality venues, with people encouraged to share photos of their limited-edition cups on social media.
Ms Oldaker said her inspiration for her design came from everything she loved about her home town of Ballarat and the things that made it iconic
"Kunuwarra (black swan) on Lake Wendouree, the flowers of the Botanical Gardens, and of course the Road Nationals cycling," Ms Oldaker said.
"In the corner of my artwork is also the symbol for meeting place, which is an important element as we celebrate these special events and the life it brings back into our town and our community."
City of Ballarat councillor Daniel Moloney said the coffee cups were another reason to get excited about the five-day cycling event, which will see Australia's best cyclists converge on the city.
"The Road Nationals is an event that continually puts Ballarat on the world map and we couldn't be more excited about it," Cr Moloney said.
"Cycling and coffee go hand-in-hand and if you add in the local flavour of the coffee cups, you're onto a winner."
The Federation University Road National Championships will be held in Ballarat, Mt Helen and Buninyong from January 6 to 10.
Participating venues include 1816 Bakery, Bibo, Eclectic Taste, Lake View Hotel, Lydiard General Store, Maggie and Kate, Mitchell Harris, Pipers, Racers Cafe, Tin Roof, Ballaarat Yacht Club, Bean Me Up and Fossick Coffee and Wears.
