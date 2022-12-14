The Courier

Darren Weir and Jarrod McLean appear in Warrnambool court today

By Andrew Thomson
Darren Weir enters court.

UPDATE 2.10pm: Three racing identities have each pleaded guilty in Warrnambool court to three animal cruelty charges involving the abuse of horses.

