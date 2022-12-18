"Our children have been playing in this forest since they were babies. It's heartbreaking to think that this is under threat from logging," Ms Wade said. In May, the state government allocated $4 million to creating three new national parks in Victoria's central west including the Wombat-Lerderderg National Park. This funding came almost a year after they made their first announcement to create 65,106 hectares of national parks. Legislation for these parks have still yet to occur.