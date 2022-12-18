Western Victorian conservationists have rallied against a construction union proposal to log the Wombat State Forest to ensure the job security of workers at a paper mill in the state's east.
In an open letter to Opal, a Japanese led company who owns the Maryvale Paper Mill in Gippsland in late November, CFMEU wrote the Wombat State Forest could aid in alleviating Opal's "ongoing white paper production" through providing "potentially viable options for alternative timber supply".
Maryvale Paper Mill, one of the largest employers in the Latrobe Valley, making almost 600,000 tonnes of paper and cardboard a year, is now Australia's only manufacturer of copy, printing and inkjet papers.
On Tuesday, the state government announced it was "actively engaging" with the paper company to "minimise job impacts from the timber shortage and accelerate the mill's transition away from native timber harvesting".
Convenor of Wombat Forestcare Gayle Osborne, who was present at the demonstration along with several other groups from the region on December 11, said she supported this move as it would help the long term sustainability of threatened species in the Wombat State Forest.
"We want them (Opal workers) to move away from jobs in the timber industry," Ms Osborne said.
"Opal proudly states that they export to over 70 countries. There are no benefits for the local community, all the contractors are from elsewhere.
"Our iconic threatened species such as the greater glider and powerful owl are already under pressure due to the loss of habitat from last year's storm and this proposal by the CFMEU if accepted by Opal will further compromise the existence of these species.
"With Australia having one of the worst extinction rates in the world, do we want these special animals found in the Wombat (State Forest) to join the list?"
Similarly, Ballarat Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation president Jessica Robertson said such an idea could "accelerate" the decline of koala populations in the forest.
"We cannot allow for the continual degradation of remaining habitats further compromising these iconic species," Ms Robertson said.
"Our government cannot verify true koala numbers in the area, we must assume they are endangered and protect their remaining habitat before it is too late."
Blackwood Bush Playgroup member and mother Liz Wade, who joined the efforts of environmentalists on Sunday, said this plan further added to her concern regarding the longevity of the Wombat State Forest for future generations.
"Our children have been playing in this forest since they were babies. It's heartbreaking to think that this is under threat from logging," Ms Wade said. In May, the state government allocated $4 million to creating three new national parks in Victoria's central west including the Wombat-Lerderderg National Park. This funding came almost a year after they made their first announcement to create 65,106 hectares of national parks. Legislation for these parks have still yet to occur.
In a letter received by Ms Osborne in 2017, the then-Environment Minister Lily D'Ambrosio said the responsibility for the management of timber harvesting, regeneration and sale had been transferred to VicForests.
"VicForests is legally permitted to undertake the planned timber harvesting activities," the minister wrote.
"VicForests advises that sawlog harvesting will not take place in the Wombat State Forest."
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
