Ballarat environmentalists unite against CFMEU proposal to log Wombat State Forest amid timber shortages

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
December 18 2022 - 4:30pm
More than 70 people gathered in Bullarto to oppose the proposed plan to further log the Wombat State Forest by construction union, CFMEU. Picture by Sandy Scheltema.

Western Victorian conservationists have rallied against a construction union proposal to log the Wombat State Forest to ensure the job security of workers at a paper mill in the state's east.

