Two-and-a-half weeks since the state voted, all results have been finalised and three new representatives will join two incumbents for Western Victoria in the upper house.
Ballarat is a part of the Western Victorian Region in the Legislative Council; also included is Geelong, Warrnambool and Ararat.
The district then reached out to the South Australian border.
For the first time a representative from regional Victoria will be in the Greens' party room.
Sarah Mansfield, a councillor and general practitioner from Geelong, was confirmed as the fifth seat for the Western Region on Wednesday evening.
She had over 41,000 first preference votes, or 8.42 per cent of the district, and brings the Greens' total seats in the upper house to four.
"As a GP and a councillor I've seen first-hand how political change can vastly improve the health and well-being of our communities," Ms Mansfield said in a statement.
"The Western Victoria region is facing some really critical issues right now. These include the housing crisis, public transport issues, access to healthcare services, and of course, the climate crisis."
Joining her will be Labor's Warrnambool-based Jacinta Ermacora and Geelong's Gayle Tierney.
For the Liberal Party, Bev McArthur has been elected for her second term alongside newcomer Joe McCracken.
Mr McCracken is currently located within the Colac Otway Shire, but the St Patrick's College alumni has indicated he would like to make the move back and run his office out of Ballarat should he be elected.
This would make him the only Western Victoria upper house representative who is not living on the coast.
Ballarat's last upper house representative Jaala Pulford resigned before the 2022 vote. She held a number of ministries in the previous government.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
