AEMO to explore terminal station locations for VNI West

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
December 15 2022 - 8:30am
New step in transmission as other locations explored

Changes to the second electricity transmission projects proposed north of Ballarat are being considered following community feedback about the terminal station location.

