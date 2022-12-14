Benjamin Northey used to attend pop concerts at Civic Hall when he was a teenager, now he's returned to conduct the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in the newly-renovated space.
The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, the MSO Chorale and the Ballarat Choral Society combined to perform the festive season classic Handel's Messiah at Civic Hall on Wednesday night, the first time the MSO has performed in Ballarat since 2019.
For Mr Northey, who is principal conductor in residence for the MSO, it's been far longer, having last been on stage in Ballarat with the orchestra at Her Majesty's Theatre in 2011.
"One of the great things about what we do is to be able to give that opportunity for people like the Ballarat Choral Society to perform with us and share such a masterpiece that everyone knows and love like Messiah," he said.
"For me personally, this is coming home to my hometown. Civic Hall has been revamped since I was there last but I haven't seen it since it was refurbished and everything changed."
Mr Northey grew up in Ballarat, attending Ballarat High School and later Ballarat Clarendon College where his love of music flourished.
"It's easy for us to get stuck into being an orchestra in the city of Melbourne but that connection with people across the state is an incredibly important mission of the orchestra and what it is designed to do - to give people the opportunity to experience great music and high-level performance."
