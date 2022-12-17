Connecting to an audience through music is what drives Melbourne Symphony Orchestra principal conductor Ben Northey through the beat of his hectic schedule.
This week that schedule included a whistle-stop visit to his hometown of Ballarat where the MSO, MSO Chorale and Ballarat Choral Society performed the festive favourite Handel's Messiah in front of an almost-sellout audience.
Mr Northey, the orchestra and MSO Chorale boarded buses in Melbourne in the early afternoon, arriving at Civic Hall at 2pm. After a quick bite to eat they began rehearsing from 3pm with the Ballarat Choral Society and conducting sound checks with the soloists.
From there it was a 90 minute break to have dinner and get ready before returning to the hall to perform from 7pm and returned to Melbourne after the show.
It was a short-but-sweet return to Ballarat where Mr Northey grew up, attending Ballarat High School and later Ballarat Clarendon College before continuing his musical training in Melbourne.
A rehearsal last month with the Ballarat Choral Society gave Mr Northey a chance to explore his old haunts for the first time in years as he drove through.
"It was a rare trip for me and nice to come back. I had a Ballarat Choral Society rehearsal out at Buninyong so it was nice to get back in to town and remember a few old haunts," he said.
"I had time to drive through city and have a look around. I've got such fond memories of growing up in Ballarat. It really nurtured me as a musician and gave me tremendous opportunities so it's extra special to be able to share that idea of giving people, members of the Ballarat Choral Society, the opportunity to perform with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra."
Bringing the orchestra to regional areas is always a highlight for Mr Northey.
"It's what it's all about for me. It's the impact of being able to share what we do as widely as possible. In this case to not just share the music, but the opportunity of performing ... that's everything that arts organisations like the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra is set up to achieve."
"Connection with people across the state is incredibly important mission of the orchestra and what it's designed to do; to give people the opportunity to experience great music and high level performance."
The Civic Hall performance was the first time Mr Northey has led the orchestra in Ballarat since 2011, though the MSO performed here last in 2019.
"It's been way too long," he said.
"I don't get back there that often though I'm still in touch with the school I went to and I often do a little bit of work with Ballarat Arts Foundation but other than that I don't get back very often."
This year's hectic schedule has been a welcome but exhausting calendar of events for Mr Northey after COVID decimated live performances.
This year has seen a return to overseas and interstate jobs alongside his MSO role and lots of time spent away from his family in Melbourne.
He and orchestra members were unable to work and receiving JobKeeper payments throughout lockdowns.
"I'm just happy to be working again after all those months not working," he said.
"It certainly has been a busy year. There has been an enormous amount of work happening, a lot of concerts all around the country and overseas so it's been an incredibly busy year and we are still dealing with player absences and trauma of COVID and illness."
The day before the Ballarat concert the orchestra's harpsicord player tested positive for COVID so a replacement had to be found at short notice.
"We are dealing with that reality still but the one thing that hasn't changed is the people. There's a hunger for the experience of live music. Audiences are much more inclined to come out have that experience again - they realise how good it is for them to feel the energy of live performance again."
The Ballarat concert of Handel's Messiah was also a rare home-town performance for MSO cello player Miranda Brockman. Ms Brockman, who lives in Ballan but grew up around the region, returned to her first career as a nurse while the orchestra was suspended during COVID and after completing refresher training now works two days a week at Grampians Health's Ballarat Regional Integrated Cancer Centre as a day oncology nurse.
