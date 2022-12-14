The second stage of Ballarat's once-in-a-century sewer construction will start in January, one year after the first stage was completed.
The $15 million second stage traverses from White Flat Oval, along the Yarrowee River to south of the Prest Street crossing of the river.
It will see two kilometres of new sewer pipeline built primarily underground, with an overhead section towards the southern end of the route.
The first stage of Central Highlands Water's $25 million project, from Peel Street to White Flat Oval, was completed in early 2022.
CHW managing director Jeff Haydon said the first stage of the project was successful but not without its challenges.
"Ballarat Sewer Build stage one was not without its challenges, navigating through our busy central business district, while also contending with the pandemic and adverse weather conditions," Mr Haydon said.
"But, through the use of micro-tunnelling and short 'moving' worksites to minimise disruption and keep roads open, combined with the support and understanding of the community and businesses in the area, it was highly successful. We were able to install approximately one kilometre of pipe with as minimal customer impact as possible."
The project is part of the biggest program of works to upgrade the city's sewerage system since the original sewer was constructed almost 100 years ago.
Ballarat Sewer Build will see about six kilometres of sewer pipeline installed in total, parallel to the current sewer, running from Ballarat East, through the central business district, to Ballarat South.
Once completed, it will safely collect and transfer Ballarat's wastewater for the next 100 years to the treatment facility.
It is expected works will take between three to five years to complete and provide for Ballarat's population growth, which has increased from 22,000 to 117,000 since the original sewer pipe was constructed nearly a century ago.
IN THE NEWS:
"While the original sewerage system has served our communities well, Ballarat Sewer Build is preparing to service the next generations, providing long-lasting infrastructure to protect our community and environment," Mr Haydon said.
"We are also planning ahead for the estimated $14.5 million stage three, the final section of Ballarat Sewer Build, which stretches from Peel Street to Brown Hill Reserve."
Mr Haydon said community consultation and project design would be one of CHW's primary infrastructure focuses in early 2023.
The Courier put questions to CHW regarding the length of the stage two project and any disruptions to Yarrowee River users, but the organisation did not respond by deadline.
For more information on the Ballarat Sewer Build, visit www.chw.net.au/sewerbuild
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.