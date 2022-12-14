'Centimetres away from death': Teen faces court over car park stabbing

The court has heard a teenager who allegedly stabbed another boy in the Ballarat central Coles car park was centimetres away from facing a murder charge.
A 16-year-old boy faced a Children's Court on Wednesday afternoon charged with intentionally causing serious injury after an alleged incident on December 13.
The court heard the 16-year-old boy and the 17-year-old boy had an ongoing verbal dispute, which saw the 17-year-old send a serious of threats and insults over the internet to the younger boy.
Preceding the December 13 incident, the court heard the 17-year-old boy followed the 16-year-old with unknown assailants in three cars the at the Delacombe Town Centre, forcing the 16-year-old to run and hide in a public toilet stall.
On December 13, the 16-year-old was alleged to have established the 17-year-old's whereabouts, at a bus stop near the Ballarat central Coles car park, and called a friend to drive him to his location.
Upon arrival, the two boys confronted each other, with the 16-year-old allegedly pulling a knife out of his jacket pocket and stabbing the older boy in his upper abdomen with his left hand.
The altercation was said to have continued after the alleged stabbing, with the 16-year-old further punching the 17-year-old multiple times.
The 16-year-old was alleged to have fled the scene in his friend's car, who told him to get out a short distance from the scene, not wanting to be involved in the violence.
The boy allegedly took shelter in an underground sewer, hiding his blood-stained blue jacket in a small drain.
At 6.30pm, the boy went to the Ballarat Police Station, and handed himself over to the police.
At around 10pm the 17-year-old was airlifted to the Alfred Hospital with serious injuries to his upper bodies.
The court was told the boy's liver, diaphragm and pericardium had been penetrated by the knife, and his right ventricle had been severed, causing internal bleeding.
According to the police, the boy required open heart surgery, but was brought to a stable condition.
In considering the 16-year-old boy's bail application, the boy's defence lawyer said he would be residing away from Ballarat, decreasing his chances of getting caught up in another, similar situation.
The boy had no prior criminal history, and his lawyer indicated he would be entering a guilty plea at a later stage of hearings.
His lawyer also spoke on a Youth Justice report made on him, which found the boy suffered from suicidal thoughts.
The report recommended the boy be taken to a youth mental health treatment facility immediately if granted bail .
"We have a child that as per the summary has been threatened by the complainant. A specific set of circumstances have lead to this specific incident," the lawyer said.
"This is a child's reaction to an extreme situation."
The police prosecutor argued the boy had entered the situation knowing the potential consequences and "took matters into his own hands".
"This is someone who admits his own drug use and anger problems," the prosecutor said.
"There's only a couple of centimetres for a different set of charges that would not be heard in this court, it would be heard in the Supreme Court."
The boy wept in the dock as he heard the judge grant him bail.
The judge said he believed the risk to the public would be reduced enough by the boy not residing in Ballarat.
He said the boy would also likely not service a prison sentence as a result of the offending.
"I accept that this is a young man who has responded in a completely wrong way, and it would be easy for me to look at this with an adult head," the judge said.
The matter will reappear at court in 2023.
