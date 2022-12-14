The Courier
Teenager faces court over Little Bridge Street stabbing

By Alex Dalziel
Updated December 14 2022 - 6:05pm, first published 6:00pm
'Centimetres away from death': Teen faces court over car park stabbing

The court has heard a teenager who allegedly stabbed another boy in the Ballarat central Coles car park was centimetres away from facing a murder charge.

