Excitement is building for one of Ballarat's biggest Christmas events, the Ballarat Carols by Candlelight.
The event, expected to attract 10,000 people, will be held on Sunday, December 18 at Mars Stadium in Wendouree.
Ballarat Carols by Candlelight committee president Matt Hustwaite said the event was held in December 2021 with COVID-19 restrictions in place.
He said with no restrictions this year, the event would be bigger and better.
"This year we are really excited to be back in full force, looking forward to welcoming many people from the community as we can to celebrate Christmas," Mr Hustwaite said.
"Now that we are out of the COVID restriction context, it really opens back up for us to provide that full day festival-like experience and bring more people in."
Ballarat Carols by Candlelight will feature a full-stage orchestra and international, national and Ballarat acts including Sarah Landy and Jason Wasley.
The Rotary Club of Ballarat will hold its Christmas market from 2pm, an opportunity to support community organisations after the cancellation of the SpringFest Sunday Market.
Access to the concert area will open from 4pm when the Ballarat Centre of Music and the Arts will provide the pre-show entertainment, including children's activities until the carols start at 7.30pm. Fireworks will end the evening.
Mr Hustwaite said the event was in support of the efforts of Uniting, St Vincent de Paul, Salvation Army and Anglicare.
"Those local social service agencies support over 5000 families, making sure that they have food on the table and presents under the tree at Christmas time so I really encourage everybody who comes along to donate, to dig deep and help their fellow community members who might be doing tough at this time of the year," he said.
While the event is free, registrations are encouraged via www.ballaratcarolsbycandlelight.org.au
