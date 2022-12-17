Lake Learmonth could return to its former glory as the City of Ballarat explores "innovative solutions" to ensure the reservoir has a sustained water supply over the summer period.
While further diversions of Mortons Cutting could not be accommodated due to the adverse impacts it would have on downstream licence holders such as irrigators in the Coghills Creek and the Loddon River catchment areas, City of Ballarat director infrastructure and environment Bridget Wetherall said the council had engaged with relevant parties regarding "innovative solutions" for the lake's water supply.
"Earlier in 2022, the Department of Environment Land Water and Planning coordinated an exercise with key stakeholders including the City of Ballarat to review any innovative solutions that could support water supply to the lake through the Integrated Water Management program," Ms Wetherall said.
However, she said the outcomes of this exercise had not yet been finalised.
Additionally, the City of Ballarat recently completed the membership of their Lake Learmonth Stakeholder Reference Group.
The committee will aid with the promotion and development of Lake Learmonth and its surrounds as a place of recreation and tourism as well as function as an advisory body between the City of Ballarat and users of the reserve.
Learmonth resident and member of the reinstated stakeholder group, formerly known as the Lake Learmonth Advisory Committee, Mal Pearce said he was buoyed by the council's stance.
"It's encouraging to see the it (the group) back up and running because we're open to anything that can help us," Mr Pearce said.
"It (the group) will give us more representation to council and a direct voice so we won't have to email them (the council) like before which is great.
"The council has worked on the (Mortons) cutting so they have made a start."
However, he said ensuring the lake remains at a reasonable capacity during the warmer seasons was still a "long way from home".
"The lake is great at the moment but two years down the track without the superpipe, which is what we (Save our Lake) have proposed as a solution which would come down from the the Murray and goes through Newlands, it's going to be hard to keep it full," Mr Pearce said.
Meetings are set to commence next February and run on a quarterly basis.
On November 28, Lake Learmonth was reopened after the City of Ballarat completed a safety audit, including painting beacons and installing access lane buoys and signs across the precinct.
Mortons Cutting, constructed in 1862, is located about a five minute drive upstream from the lake. It was initially created to allow water to be diverted over the Great Dividing Range from Coghills Creek to Lake Learmonth to improve lake levels for an early irrigation scheme that operated for a short period of time.
The City of Ballarat controls the opening and closing of the Mortons Cutting diversion weir in accordance with its Take and Use Licence under Section 51 of the Water Act 1989. This licence, for 5,000 megalitres per year, was extended to 2030 by Goulburn-Murray Water, who is the licensing authority.
The gates for the weir are opened from May 1 until November 30.
Mortons Cutting is monitored and maintained regularly throughout the year by the City of Ballarat and is checked before and after significant rain events.
The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning is currently undertaking a preliminary options assessment for integrated water management at Lake Learmonth.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
