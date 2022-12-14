On Wednesday night, the City of Ballarat councillors affirmed their stance to transition parts of Ballarat classified as a Northern Growth Area to an Urban Growth Zone.
This decision, which will include the suburbs of Mount Rowan and Miners Rest and more broadly the region's north, west and north-west, will help support the council's Housing Framework Plan as well as the "next phases of planning".
However, to conduct such a restructuring the council must have the assistance of the Minister for Planning as well as the Victorian Planning Authority.
Specifically, a High-Level Strategic Review of Ballarat's proposed greenfield land which will include the western and north-western growth areas together with urban renewal areas and is compiled by the VPA is required.
Cr Ben Taylor, who moved the motion, said "timing [was] everything" to ensure the city is in a position to accommodate Ballarat's booming population.
"We've got rental issues; we've got people who can't get into houses," Cr Taylor said. "We need to highlight to the new minister that we want to get on with the Urban Growth Zone.
"Something needs to happen so we can do PSP (Precinct Structure Plan) in those areas."
Cr Mark Harris seconded the motion.
He praised the officer's recommendation saying the pacing of the proposed growth areas was "right".
"All growth isn't good; there are risks if we go too fast," Cr Harris said.
"We want to do it properly and affordably. It's (the officer's recommendations) paced right and at exactly the right level."
Cr Belinda Coates who spoke in favour of the motion said the council was grappling with the "perfect storm".
"We have to deal with a lot of legacy issues," she said.
"We've got an important role for playing our part for generally affordable housing and not necessarily investors."
She said it was vital the city did not adopt the mindset of "growth at all costs".
Similarly, Cr Samantha McIntosh said while the region is "growing" a "wise" approach was needed.
"It's important we think of the big picture," Cr McIntosh said.
She said it was imperative in addition to the three growth areas identified a "clear plan on infill development" was also necessary.
Macneil Group director Paul McCuskey, who spoke at Wednesday's meeting, said if development companies like his had to continue to wait for rezoning, this would further add to the region's dire housing shortage.
"Residents will struggle; we can't afford to do that," Mr McCuskey said.
"The growth is coming; it's here."
City of Ballarat director development and growth Natalie Robertson said the region's housing supply was somewhere between a seven to nine year land supply.
However, Kaufmann Property Consultants Mike Kaufmann said he argued the region's land supply was more realistically at a two year time frame.
It is anticipated the review by the VPA which will engage relevant stakeholders including the City of Ballarat as well as Central Highlands Water will be delivered by the end of March next year.
This will also include a report with recommendations on infill development.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
