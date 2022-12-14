The Courier
Council

City of Ballarat on the move to rezone parts of Mount Rowan and Miners Rest to accomodate more urban growth

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
December 15 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On Wednesday night the City of Ballarat councillors reaffirmed their commitment to expand the Urban Growth Zone. Picture by Adam Trafford.

On Wednesday night, the City of Ballarat councillors affirmed their stance to transition parts of Ballarat classified as a Northern Growth Area to an Urban Growth Zone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.