'Cold and old': State records one of coldest summer temps on record

Victoria has recorded one of its coldest summer temperature on record as Ballarat continues to live up to its reputation as "cold and old" as unseasonable weather continues.
Mount Hotham eclipsed a 1978 record yesterday with a new lowest December temperature of -5.2 degrees on Wenesday morning as light dustings of snow were experienced in the Alps.
Cold temperatures are not unknown in the mountains but the latest weather patterns are setting new extremes.
Ballarat struggled to reach a top of 14 degrees on Wednesday as blustery showers raced across the region and temperatures went close to zero on Mount William in the Grampians, the highest point in western Victoria.
Tuesday was even worse in Ballarat when the maximum temperature of 13.5 degrees was the lowest for the month.
This is almost ten degrees below the long-term mean maximum temperature for December of 22.7 degrees.
Thursday will stay chilly in Ballarat with a top of 15C but there is hope the weekend will bring higher temperatures of 20 degrees and some more summery weather and warmer temperatures going into the Christmas week.
The Bureau of Meteorology reported that cold fronts and low-pressure systems were continuing to bring wintery conditions to much of south-eastern Australia this week, with showers, storms, strong and gusty winds and well below average temperatures for this time of year.
For large parts of eastern Victoria, the first half of December is looking to be one of the coldest on record - for both maximums and minimums - despite warmer conditions over the weekend.
This has also led to some high rainfalls and winds with 102 km/h and 42mm at Mount Hotham.
Snowfall is still possible above 1200/1300m in Victoria with maximum temperatures 6 to 12 degrees below average for much of south-east and southern Australia
A Flood Watch is still current for parts of northeast Victoria and south-east New South Wales, with a risk of minor flooding in north-east Victoria and south-east New South Wales over the coming days.
