Cold weather continues in Ballarat

By The Courier
Updated December 15 2022 - 1:49pm, first published 10:23am
'Cold and old': State records one of coldest summer temps on record

Victoria has recorded one of its coldest summer temperature on record as Ballarat continues to live up to its reputation as "cold and old" as unseasonable weather continues.

