How much it will cost to send students to private school in Ballarat in 2023

Parents sending their children to Ballarat's independent and Catholic schools face fee increases of up to seven per cent for 2023 amid increasing cost of living expenses.
After several years of no or minimal increases during COVID, schools have been forced to pass on increased costs to parents.
The city's most expensive school is Ballarat Grammar where fees range from $15,600 for year seven to $23,160 for year 12. Ballarat Clarendon College fees range from $15,240 for year seven to $21,000 for year 12 but parents of year nine students also pay an additional $6260 for the term-long live-away program at Yuulong on the Great Ocean Road.
Ballarat's single-sex Catholic secondary schools Loreto College and St Patrick's College have similar starting points for year seven - $7135 for Loreto and $7100 for St Pat's - but for year 12 the fees cost $7580 and $7900 respectively.
Loreto College had the highest increase of all the city's non-government secondary schools, raising fees seven per cent.
Damascus College charges $6050 for year seven rising to $7130 for year 12.
With boarding fees at the city's three boarding schools added, the cost of a year's education ranges from $28,640 to $41,040 at Ballarat Clarendon College, $26,640 to $43,680 at Ballarat Grammar and at St Patrick's College, $25,600 to $32,500.
Although the figures are high, they are far less than top-tier Melbourne schools where tuition fees alone are $30,000 to $40,000 a year plus more than $28,000 in boarding costs, or the state's most expensive school, Geelong Grammar, where full boarding and tuition for students in years 10 to 12 costs $77,980.
In a letter to parents, Loreto College principal Michelle Brodrick and Nicole Loader, a board member and chair of the finance and risk committee, said in 2023 the school would continue to "prioritise investment in improving the educational outcomes for students through staff professional learning, development and modernisation of the curriculum and support for mental health and wellbeing of students".
It noted small to medium capital works to improve facilities and grounds, a reduction in government funding and increasing costs to operate the school to a high standard among reasons behind the seven per cent.
At Ballarat Grammar, principal Adam Heath and the board acknowledged the significant sacrifices made by families to maintain their children's enrolment at the school.
"The decision to set a tuition fee increase of 4.5 per cent is an effort to keep fees as low as possible and a Ballarat Grammar education as accessible as possible, whilst accounting for some inevitable increases in costs from one year to the next," he wrote to parents.
Ballarat Clarendon College board of directors chair Mark Patterson said an average five per cent increase in fees was a result of several factors including investment in the professional learning for all staff, improving the quality of teaching, development of the Yuulong campus, and improving facilities.
"The physical and mental health and wellbeing of all students benefit from these investments. The Board's commitment to exceptional student outcomes, robust professional learning and quality infrastructure and growth is as strong as ever," he wrote to parents.
