Crime up in Ballarat despite state-wide drop

New figures show Ballarat's crime rate steadily picking up from a pandemic era low in 2021.
The data, released by the Crime Statistics Agency on Thursday, shows an increase in the amount of criminal incidents for between the years ending in September 2021 and 2022.
In total, 7681 criminal incidents happened in Ballarat for the year ending in September 2022, up from 7432 September 2021.
The numbers however still sit well below a pre-pandemic amount of 8538 incidents in the year ending in September 2019.
Of the crimes committed in Ballarat, 36.2 per cent resulted in charges being laid, 11.6 resulted in no charges and 52.2 per cent, more than half, remained unsolved.
The criminal incident rate in Ballarat, of 6629.8 per 100,000 people, sat above the Victorian average of 5217.5 per 100,000. The top offence for the recording period was stealing from a motor vehicle, followed by criminal damage, theft and breaching a family violence order.
Most offences were committed in either Ballarat Central or Wendouree. Sebastopol, Ballarat East and Alfredton all saw decreases in crime.
The household remained the most common place for a crime to be committed despite a decrease from last year. The amount of crimes committed on streets and footpaths in Ballarat increased in 2022.
Retail and service station crime increased, with 362 and 273 criminal incidents, respectively. Crimes committed in a driveway or carport decreased to 426 offences.
Males aged 18 to 24 were responsible for majority of alleged offending.
Despite the overall rise in crime, family violence in Ballarat dropped by almost 10 per cent.
Across the state, the criminal incident rate decreased by 4.3 per cent to 5217.5 per 100,000 Victorians, the lowest level since the year ending in 2005.
According to the Crime Statistics Agency, changes to the offence of breaching Chief Health Officer public health directions drove the numbers down in the past 12 months.
Both family-violence and non-family-violence related offences also decreased across the state, down 3.3 per cent. Of the victims affected by family violence in Ballarat, 1613 were women and 512 were men.
In nearby Hepburn Shire, crime increased by 13.4 per cent for the year ending in September 2022.
The most common crimes were theft, stealing from a motor vehicle and breaching a family violence order.
The Pyrenees Shire saw criminal incidents drop by 8.9 per cent in the same recording period, Golden Plains saw a drop of 6.1 per cent, and Moorabool saw a drop of 13.8 per cent.
The most common offence in Moorabool Shire was the breaching of a family violence order, which increased to 164 offences for the year ending in September 2022.
Crime Statistics Statistician Fiona Dowsley said the COVID-19 pandemic period had contributed to some of Victoria's lowest crime rates in recent history.
"The notable decreases in recorded crime levels during the COVID-19 pandemic period have contributed to the lowest Victorian criminal incident rates since 2005," she said.
"Decreases in breaches of Chief Health Officer public orders are the main driver of the decrease in alleged offender incidents in the last 12 months, with offences for breaches of Chief Health Officer directions related to the COVID-19 pandemic measures peaking during 2020."
