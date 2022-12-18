A prominent Talbot property, which has been in the same family for almost 50 years, has sold under the hammer.
Colliers Ballarat sold the 'unique' site of the Talbot car wreckers at auction on Saturday for $590,000 on a 'walk-in walk-out' deal.
The Ballarat-Maryborough Road property of about 30 acres consists of a two-storey home, 470 square metres of shedding and a 'playground' of automotive marvels, from late model vehicles to vintage truck, van and car bodies.
The property has traded as a motor wrecker since 1975.
Colliers Ballarat sales and leasing senior executive Lauchlan Waddell said four different parties made bids at the auction and there were more than 20 bids before the property sold.
The new owners, from the Ballarat area, bought it for a lifestyle property.
"It was quite an outstanding result. It's not too often we get a property like this to take to market. We were a bit unsure of how it would be received but it was very well received by the market," Mr Waddell said.
"We are glad to get an exceptional result for the vendors and the now the purchases have such an outstanding opportunity."
Mr Waddell said the sale came with mixed emotions, given the property had been in the same family for 47 years.
"It's amazing during the course of the campaign the amount of people that had some story to tell about the property and the connection to the previous owners. It was one of those ones you don't really expect that feedback on it," he said.
Mr Waddell said the sale of the property showed Talbot was a popular location. Colliers Ballarat received 60 inquiries about the property before auction day.
"They have some great things going on there. The market that they have every month is such big attraction for the area and there is so much more potential beyond that as well," he said.
Mr Waddell did not disclose why the vendor decided to sell the property.
The property at 5360 Ballarat-Maryborough Road is zoned farming and low density residential land.
