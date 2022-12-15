FOR one of the few times this season, every Ballarat Cricket Association Division 1 club will take the field in a massive double-header weekend which will no doubt turn the ladder upside-down heading into the Christmas-New Year break.
Six clubs will fight it out on Saturday in the second day of their Round 9, two-day clashes, while the three remaining sides, plus three from Saturday, will hit the ovals again for a one-day match on Sunday.
First things first is the two-day matches which see Mount Clear and Golden Point in solid positions after good batting displays on the first day.
Golden Point's batting left a little to be desired early against Ballarat-Redan, but a 52-run 10th wicket stand between Andrew Warrick and Leo Turnbull-Gent rescued the Pointees to a solid score of 236.
For Ballarat-Redan last weekend's day was pretty much what it has experienced most of the season, in it or long periods, but just letting the opposition off the hook late which cost it.
The extra 52 runs might just prove the killer blow against the strong Golden Point bowling attack, but if the Two Swords want to figure in conversations later in the season, they need to find a way to win here and then back it up against East Ballarat on Sunday.
Two wins will make a huge difference to the club's mentality as it heads towards the mid-season break.
Speaking of East Ballarat, they will need their batters to get going early if it is to trouble Mount Clear who looked the goods making 271 last weekend.
Like the previous round against Darley, East looks to have left a lot for its batting line-up to do. If it can get off to a good start - unlike its start with the bat against Darley - then it might be a chance, but you'd like the Mount Clear form here.
Saturday's game with the biggest interest though is the Brown Hill versus Wendouree contest with Brown Hill looking set for a big win, providing its batters can hold it together.
After bundling the Red Caps out for just 147, Brown Hill is the hot favourite to take this, but the fact that both openers are already back in the pavilion means there will be plenty of nerves in this one.
The highlight of Sunday's one-dayers is undoubtedly the clash at Eastern Oval between Golden Point and Darley.
The other clash sees Naps-Sebas up against Buninyong. Buninyong is still searching for just its second win of the season, while the fixture has worked against Naps-Sebas who need to win this to remain inside the top four.
East Ballarat: Jacob Eyers(c), Harli Givvens, Harry Ganley, Mitchell McKee, Joshua Brown, Hayden Walters, Abhilasha Rodrigo, Lewis Hodgins, Rory Low, William Hodgins, Luke Hodgson
Ballarat-Redan: No team supplied
Golden Point: Joshua Pegg(c), Joshua White, Daniel White, Andrew Falkner, Andrew Warrick, Simon Ogilvie, Jack Bambury, Lukas Pegg, Leo Turnbull-Gent, Manjula De Zoysa, Noah Maggi
Darley: No teams supplied
Naps-Sebas: no team supplied
Buninyong: no team supplied
