ONE of the most promising young players on the Ballarat Miners roster, Zac Dunmore, has re-committed to the club for another season, becoming the second signing for the club for season 2023..
Dunmore relished added minutes in the Miners senior squad last season while still managing to be a crucial cog in the Youth League Championship winning team.
It was noticeable how much more energy had on the court when Dunmore was on the floor in multiple match, particularly later in the season when the senior squad was struggling for consistency. No doubt his signing will come with more minutes going forward.
Dunmore, from Ararat, said it was an easy decision to re-commit to the Miners
"I re-signed with the Miners again this season because they have given me so much development and opportunity over the years," he said. "The people involved in the club are always welcoming and helping me however they can."
Dunmore has spent the off-season playing for his home association Ararat Redbacks in the Basketball Victoria CBL, averaging 32 points a game.
"Playing with Ararat Redback in the CBL has helped keep up my match fitness and in-game shooting reps. I have been working hard on my individual skills and getting into the RAD gym as much as I can to get stronger and keep building muscle to help me compete with the bigger guys in the NBL1."
Ballarat Miners men's head coach Luke Sunderland said the club was thrilled to secure the talented youngster.
"Zac took big strides last season and has continued that form into his off-season work and CBL performances," he said. "I'm expecting to see another jump from him this season in his overall game and to further establish himself as one of the up-and-coming local performers in the NBL1 South."
Dunmore is the first announced signing for the 2023 NBL1 season and joins Nic Pozoglou who has a another year on his current contract.
